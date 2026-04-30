United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 9,500 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.22, for a total transaction of $5,426,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $23,141,835.86. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $571.35. 366,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.90. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $607.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.19 EPS. United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $471.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $601.50.

Get Our Latest Report on UTHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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