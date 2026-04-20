United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $5,573,270.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.66, for a total transaction of $5,573,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $23,767,356.58. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $14.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $573.44. 347,862 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,999. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $607.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $526.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $601.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting United Therapeutics

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United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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