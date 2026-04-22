United Therapeutics (UTHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.01 per share and revenue of $804.9930 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $573.46 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $530.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.11. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $272.12 and a 52 week high of $607.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.88, for a total value of $578,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,531.20. The trade was a 40.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $5,489,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,409,626.79. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,795 shares of company stock worth $224,011,581. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: New clinical and program data to be presented at ISHLT (ARTISAN and PHINDER interim analyses) highlight earlier detection/management of pulmonary hypertension, right‑ventricular improvement with high‑dose treprostinil, and progress on lung donor expansion/xenotransplantation — supports pipeline value and longer‑term revenue upside. Read More.

New clinical and program data to be presented at ISHLT (ARTISAN and PHINDER interim analyses) highlight earlier detection/management of pulmonary hypertension, right‑ventricular improvement with high‑dose treprostinil, and progress on lung donor expansion/xenotransplantation — supports pipeline value and longer‑term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive with several recent price‑target raises and a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target around $601.50 — provides valuation support if clinical readouts impress. Read More.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive with several recent price‑target raises and a consensus “Moderate Buy” and average target around $601.50 — provides valuation support if clinical readouts impress. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Discussion that the bull case for UTHR could materially change if miroliverELAP obtains FDA RMAT status — a regulatory win like RMAT would be a strong catalyst for re‑rating the pipeline. Read More.

Discussion that the bull case for UTHR could materially change if miroliverELAP obtains FDA RMAT status — a regulatory win like RMAT would be a strong catalyst for re‑rating the pipeline. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A comparative valuation article (CPRX vs UTHR) offers context for value investors but is unlikely to move UTHR materially on its own. Read More.

A comparative valuation article (CPRX vs UTHR) offers context for value investors but is unlikely to move UTHR materially on its own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Asset Management One modestly trimmed its stake (down ~5.1%), a small institutional reweighting rather than a major flow signal. Read More.

Asset Management One modestly trimmed its stake (down ~5.1%), a small institutional reweighting rather than a major flow signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of unusually large options activity indicate elevated short‑term trading/hedging interest — this can amplify intraday moves but is directionally ambiguous. Read More.

Reports of unusually large options activity indicate elevated short‑term trading/hedging interest — this can amplify intraday moves but is directionally ambiguous. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (~$5.49M on Apr 20), reducing her stake by ~19% — a high‑profile insider sale that often raises investor concern about near‑term sentiment. Read More.

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (~$5.49M on Apr 20), reducing her stake by ~19% — a high‑profile insider sale that often raises investor concern about near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares (~$5.78M) on Apr 20, leaving a significantly smaller holding — multiple senior exec sales in quick succession increase perceived selling pressure. Read More.

CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares (~$5.78M) on Apr 20, leaving a significantly smaller holding — multiple senior exec sales in quick succession increase perceived selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional director insider sale (~$578.9k) and prior smaller CEO disposals add to the pattern of recent insider liquidations, which can weigh on near‑term stock sentiment. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $601.50.

View Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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