United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Announces Earnings Results

United Utilities Group (LON:UU - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 107.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of GBX 261.63 billion during the quarter.

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United Utilities Group Trading Down 2.1%

UU traded down GBX 28.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,312. 3,833,479 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,341.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,260.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at United Utilities Group

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Marina Wyatt acquired 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,269 per share, for a total transaction of £30,456. Insiders have purchased 2,426 shares of company stock worth $3,079,348 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UU. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,320 target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,450 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 1,381.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Utilities Group

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

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