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United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
United Utilities Group logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • United Utilities shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $40.43 and last at $39.49 on volume of 175,541 shares, roughly a 12% increase from the prior close of $35.25.
  • Analyst sentiment has softened with Zacks and Kepler downgrading the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold", but the consensus remains a Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 3 Hold).
  • The company is a leading regulated UK water and wastewater provider serving over seven million customers, shows solid liquidity (quick ratio 2.21, current ratio 2.22) but carries a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, and has diversified into flood risk management, environmental consultancy and renewable energy.
  • Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group.

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 175541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UUGRY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Trading Up 12.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group OTCMKTS: UUGRY is a leading regulated water and wastewater services provider in the United Kingdom, serving more than seven million residents and businesses across North West England. Headquartered in Warrington, the company manages an integrated network of treatment works, reservoirs, pumping stations and more than 26,000 kilometres of water mains. Through its regulated arm, it supplies potable water and collects, transports and treats wastewater, ensuring compliance with environmental and public health standards set by Ofwat and the Environment Agency.

In addition to its core water and wastewater operations, United Utilities has expanded into related services including flood risk management, environmental consultancy and renewable energy generation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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