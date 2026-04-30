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United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
United Utilities Group logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gap up: UUGRY shares jumped from a $35.25 close to a $39.89 open and last traded at $40.07 on a volume of 22,751 shares, trading above its 50‑day ($35.95) and 200‑day ($33.81) moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy", but recent downgrades from Zacks and Kepler moved ratings from "strong‑buy" to "hold" (overall breakdown: 1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 3 Hold).
  • Fundamentals show a high leverage level with a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 5.50 alongside solid liquidity (quick ratio 2.21, current ratio 2.22); United Utilities is a regulated UK water and wastewater provider serving over seven million customers.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of United Utilities Group.

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $39.89. United Utilities Group shares last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 22,751 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UUGRY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81.

About United Utilities Group

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group OTCMKTS: UUGRY is a leading regulated water and wastewater services provider in the United Kingdom, serving more than seven million residents and businesses across North West England. Headquartered in Warrington, the company manages an integrated network of treatment works, reservoirs, pumping stations and more than 26,000 kilometres of water mains. Through its regulated arm, it supplies potable water and collects, transports and treats wastewater, ensuring compliance with environmental and public health standards set by Ofwat and the Environment Agency.

In addition to its core water and wastewater operations, United Utilities has expanded into related services including flood risk management, environmental consultancy and renewable energy generation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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