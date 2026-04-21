UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 18.250- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.7 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $364.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $323.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.80 and a 200-day moving average of $316.94. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $453.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 431,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $142,494,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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