UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47, FiscalAI reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 18.250- EPS.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $323.44 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $453.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $364.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both revenue and EPS — UNH reported $7.23 EPS vs. $6.76 consensus and revenue above estimates, with first‑quarter net income around $6.3B, signaling operating improvement. Press Release

Q1 beat on both revenue and EPS — UNH reported $7.23 EPS vs. $6.76 consensus and revenue above estimates, with first‑quarter net income around $6.3B, signaling operating improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to greater than $18.25 (above Street consensus), a direct catalyst for the stock’s early surge as it suggests a clearer turnaround path. MarketWatch

Management raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to greater than $18.25 (above Street consensus), a direct catalyst for the stock’s early surge as it suggests a clearer turnaround path. Positive Sentiment: Company cited better cost management, Optum restructuring progress and improved government payments as drivers of margin recovery — easing investor fears about runaway medical costs. Reuters

Company cited better cost management, Optum restructuring progress and improved government payments as drivers of margin recovery — easing investor fears about runaway medical costs. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side optimism and price‑target upgrades (e.g., Jefferies raised its target) amplified buying interest ahead of and after the print. Benzinga

Sell‑side optimism and price‑target upgrades (e.g., Jefferies raised its target) amplified buying interest ahead of and after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Operational initiatives — such as eliminating most prior authorizations for rural providers and accelerating rural payments — could improve access and reduce friction, but the financial impact will be gradual. Business Wire

Operational initiatives — such as eliminating most prior authorizations for rural providers and accelerating rural payments — could improve access and reduce friction, but the financial impact will be gradual. Negative Sentiment: Offset risks remain — coverage of a potential ~$6B Medicare payment headwind and commentary that earnings are still only a modest improvement could limit upside and increase volatility. Yahoo Finance

Offset risks remain — coverage of a potential ~$6B Medicare payment headwind and commentary that earnings are still only a modest improvement could limit upside and increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets framed results as a tentative or “flat” comeback versus prior periods, which can keep short‑term skepticism alive despite the beat. NYT

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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