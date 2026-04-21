UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $323.48, but opened at $353.01. UnitedHealth Group shares last traded at $354.3990, with a volume of 7,642,045 shares traded.

The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS.

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UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $364.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.94. The firm has a market cap of $321.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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