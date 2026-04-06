UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading 1.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $283.30 and last traded at $281.4640. 5,890,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 9,624,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.26.

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Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $283.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.62. The firm has a market cap of $255.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,376,167,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after buying an additional 7,293,009 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,572,193,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,356,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,128 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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