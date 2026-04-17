UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading 2.4% Higher - Time to Buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $325.27 and last traded at $324.0780. 8,134,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 9,468,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.40.

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UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Buy Before Earnings

Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Positive Sentiment: Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Poised To Challenge $360

Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Expected Move After Earnings

Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Is It Time To Reassess?

Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Seabury Housing Stabilization Fund

UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk persists: the government’s delay of a MA payment overhaul “postpones the pain” but keeps uncertainty around future MA profitability and valuation — commentary warns investors betting on a swift return to rich margins may be disappointed. A UnitedHealth Reckoning Still Looms

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.42.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50 day moving average is $285.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,931,592,000 after buying an additional 1,119,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,457,723,000 after buying an additional 824,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,215,660,000 after buying an additional 680,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,158,734,000 after buying an additional 1,155,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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