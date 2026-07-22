Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.53 and traded as high as $44.08. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $43.9950, with a volume of 76,378 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on UHT

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 0.6%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $610.65 million, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust NYSE: UHT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

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