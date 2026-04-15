Universal (NYSE:UVV) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Universal (NYSE:UVV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Universal Price Performance

Shares of UVV opened at $52.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.91. Universal has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $67.33.

Universal (NYSE:UVV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $861.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.20 million. Universal had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Universal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 8.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 20.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the company's stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company's stock.

About Universal

Universal Corporation NYSE: UVV is a global agribusiness company primarily engaged in the procurement, processing and sale of leaf tobacco. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company sources cured leaf tobacco from key growing regions in North and South America, Africa and Asia. Universal serves major multinational tobacco manufacturers by providing a full range of services including inventory management, quality control and logistics support to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of tobacco leaf.

In addition to its core leaf tobacco operations, Universal offers integrated supply-chain services that encompass warehousing, distribution and ingredient sourcing for smokeless and novel tobacco products.

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