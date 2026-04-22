Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $35.06. Upstart shares last traded at $34.7480, with a volume of 503,380 shares.

Get Upstart alerts: Sign Up

More Upstart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Upstart this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Upstart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Upstart from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Upstart

Upstart Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Upstart had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $296.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $238,342.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 276,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,261,903.68. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,481 shares of company stock worth $282,201 over the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 89.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,706 shares of the company's stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 13.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 20.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,017 shares of the company's stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Upstart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upstart wasn't on the list.

While Upstart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here