Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.75. Raymond James Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock's current price.

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Uranium Royalty Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.94. The company had a trading volume of 392,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,378. The stock has a market cap of C$723.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.48. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.50.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.63 million during the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

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