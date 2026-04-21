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Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Uranium Royalty logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Raymond James Financial upgraded Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) from "market perform" to outperform and raised its target to C$6.25 (from C$5.75), implying roughly a 26.5% upside.
  • Shares dipped 1% to C$4.94 with a market cap of C$723.6M and a P/E of 123.5 (12‑month range C$2.30–C$7.50); the company reported Q1 EPS of C$0.02 on C$16.63M revenue and invests in uranium royalties, streams, debt/equity and physical uranium.
  • Interested in Uranium Royalty? Here are five stocks we like better.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.75. Raymond James Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock's current price.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.94. The company had a trading volume of 392,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,378. The stock has a market cap of C$723.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.48. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.50.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.63 million during the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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