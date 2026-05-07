Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 171.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

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Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE UE opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.20%.The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company's portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

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