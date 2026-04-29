Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.480-1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 19.82%.The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Urban Edge Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UE. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2,108.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company's portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

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