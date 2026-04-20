Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 0.4% - Time to Sell?

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB - Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.40 and last traded at C$9.46. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.50.

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Urbana Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of C$391.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.08.

Urbana (TSE:URB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 146.38% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

About Urbana

The Corporations objectives are to seek out and invest in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. For the foreseeable future, the strategy of Urbana is to continue to search for and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation within the financial services industry.

Further Reading

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