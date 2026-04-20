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Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 0.4% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Urbana logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Urbana shares slipped 0.4% to C$9.46 on Monday with only about 1,100 shares traded, roughly a 70% decline from average volume, indicating thin trading.
  • The company has very low liquidity and high leverage, with a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, which could signal balance-sheet risk.
  • Urbana reported C$0.43 EPS and a PE ratio of 5.66, along with a reported net margin of 146.38% and ROE of 13.92%, suggesting strong reported profitability despite liquidity concerns.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Urbana.

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB - Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.40 and last traded at C$9.46. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.50.

Urbana Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of C$391.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.08.

Urbana (TSE:URB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 146.38% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

About Urbana

(Get Free Report)

The Corporations objectives are to seek out and invest in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. For the foreseeable future, the strategy of Urbana is to continue to search for and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation within the financial services industry.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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