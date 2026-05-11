Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH's target price suggests a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock's current price.

URGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URGN

Urogen Pharma Trading Up 7.9%

Urogen Pharma stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 138,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,352. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.58. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urogen Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 491.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company's stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Urogen Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Urogen Pharma wasn't on the list.

While Urogen Pharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here