Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Urogen Pharma traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $29.4110, with a volume of 803454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Several other research firms have also commented on URGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Urogen Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Urogen Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 491.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,594.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter worth $76,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Urogen Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Urogen Pharma wasn't on the list.

While Urogen Pharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here