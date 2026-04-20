Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Trading Up 9% - Should You Buy?

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 862,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 774,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URGN

Urogen Pharma Stock Up 10.6%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urogen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $147,261.51. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 51,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,010,608.94. This trade represents a 12.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $145,174.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,854,754.65. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,594.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company's stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

Further Reading

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