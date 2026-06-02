US Capital Advisors Comments on Targa Resources Q2 Earnings

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. US Capital Advisors currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources' current full-year earnings is $10.67 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources' FY2026 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.21.

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Targa Resources Stock Up 1.5%

TRGP stock opened at $258.97 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $251.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 24,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $5,934,309.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 197,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,640,757.34. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $2,713,687.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,019,292.32. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Targa Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Targa Resources's payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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