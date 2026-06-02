US Capital Advisors Has Bullish Forecast for WES Q1 Earnings

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES - Free Report) - Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. US Capital Advisors currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners' current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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WES has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. Western Midstream Partners's payout ratio is 121.57%.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Robert G. Phillips acquired 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $50,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $212,846.24. This represents a 30.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP NYSE: WES is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership's primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company's asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

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