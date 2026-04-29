US Capital Advisors Has Negative Outlook of WES Q2 Earnings

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners' current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

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Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 30.52%.Western Midstream Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WES

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,784 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,995 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher B. Dial sold 5,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $248,975.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 185,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,215.85. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Phillips acquired 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $50,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $212,846.24. This represents a 30.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Western Midstream Partners's dividend payout ratio is 124.00%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP NYSE: WES is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership's primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company's asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

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