US Capital Advisors Has Positive Outlook for WES Q2 Earnings

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES - Free Report) - Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. US Capital Advisors has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners' current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.75.

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Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.9%

WES opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,074,357 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,385,437,000 after purchasing an additional 299,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,292,437 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $954,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,562,213 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $377,707,000 after buying an additional 936,376 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,539,175 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $337,297,000 after buying an additional 1,163,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,257,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Robert G. Phillips acquired 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $50,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $212,846.24. This represents a 30.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Western Midstream Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.57%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP NYSE: WES is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership's primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company's asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

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