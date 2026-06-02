US Capital Advisors Has Positive Outlook of CQP Q2 Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Free Report) - US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners' current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $60.43.

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Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of CQP stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($1.03). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4,929.80% and a net margin of 22.27%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,863.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 18.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 72.43%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

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