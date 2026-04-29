US Capital Advisors Has Positive View of EPD FY2027 Earnings

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) - Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other brokerages have also commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,978.80. This represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,918 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,702 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO warns markets underestimate Strait of Hormuz risks — Management told investors a prolonged closure could materially tighten global supply; that raises the value of midstream capacity and market access, benefiting EPD's pipes, storage and export infrastructure. EPD CEO warns markets underestimate Hormuz closure impact

CEO warns markets underestimate Strait of Hormuz risks — Management told investors a prolonged closure could materially tighten global supply; that raises the value of midstream capacity and market access, benefiting EPD's pipes, storage and export infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: 2026 growth capex and $1B discretionary cash-flow target — Enterprise is projecting 2026 net growth capex of $2.3B–$2.6B while affirming a ~$1B discretionary cash-flow objective, signaling disciplined investment and support for distributions/cash returns. That reduces downside risk to payouts. Enterprise projects 2026 net growth capex...

2026 growth capex and $1B discretionary cash-flow target — Enterprise is projecting 2026 net growth capex of $2.3B–$2.6B while affirming a ~$1B discretionary cash-flow objective, signaling disciplined investment and support for distributions/cash returns. That reduces downside risk to payouts. Positive Sentiment: Small analyst lift to FY2027 — US Capital Advisors nudged its FY2027 EPS estimate to $3.20 (from $3.19), which is still above the $2.88 consensus; the tweak supports forward earnings expectations. US Capital Advisors boosts FY2027 estimate

Small analyst lift to FY2027 — US Capital Advisors nudged its FY2027 EPS estimate to $3.20 (from $3.19), which is still above the $2.88 consensus; the tweak supports forward earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results were mixed — Enterprise reported $0.68 EPS (missed consensus $0.71) but topped revenue estimates with $14.39B. Operational slides and the earnings call provide more color for investors. Enterprise Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings (press release)

Q1 results were mixed — Enterprise reported $0.68 EPS (missed consensus $0.71) but topped revenue estimates with $14.39B. Operational slides and the earnings call provide more color for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum — Coverage notes the stock has extended gains for multiple sessions, reflecting investor focus on the directional macro and cash-flow signals rather than the modest EPS miss. Enterprise extends gains

Market momentum — Coverage notes the stock has extended gains for multiple sessions, reflecting investor focus on the directional macro and cash-flow signals rather than the modest EPS miss. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year revenue decline and EPS shortfall — Revenue was down ~6.7% YoY and reported EPS missed estimates, which could pressure sentiment if lower volumes or margin headwinds persist. Earnings transcript and details

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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