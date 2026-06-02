US Capital Advisors Predicts Kinder Morgan FY2026 Earnings

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) - Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan's current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan's FY2028 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of KMI opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,860,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,018,394 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,079,477,000 after acquiring an additional 836,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104,829 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $827,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,088 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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