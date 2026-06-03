US Capital Advisors Predicts Venture Global Q2 Earnings

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) - Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Venture Global in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. US Capital Advisors currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Venture Global's current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Venture Global's FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VG

Venture Global Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Venture Global has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio is 7.78%.

Insider Activity at Venture Global

In other news, VP Fory Musser sold 233,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,947,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,585,553.97. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,331,623 shares of company stock worth $129,565,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 84.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Venture Global by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Venture Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Venture Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Venture Global by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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