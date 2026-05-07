US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.696-4.935 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 billion-$41.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.6 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on US Foods and gave the stock a "mixed" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of US Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88. US Foods has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 3.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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