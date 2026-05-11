US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the company's previous close.

USFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered US Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on US Foods and gave the company a "mixed" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.33.

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US Foods Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $84.44 on Monday. US Foods has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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