U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

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U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $198.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.94 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $52,205.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,951.08. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,141.88. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,837 shares of the company's stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 56,752 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 474,688 shares of the company's stock worth $40,325,000 after buying an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,381,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,940,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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