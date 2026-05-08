U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Citizens Jmp

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citizens Jmp from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price points to a potential upside of 59.62% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.75.

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U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 84,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,703. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $928.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $198.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 662 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $52,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,951.08. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,030,141.88. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 249.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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