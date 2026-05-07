U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.3940, with a volume of 18143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $198.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.94 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

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U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.58%.

Key Stories Impacting U.S. Physical Therapy

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Physical Therapy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share (annualized yield ~2.5%); ex‑dividend date is May 22 and payable June 12 — a shareholder-friendly move that supports income-focused investors. Dividend Announcement

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share (annualized yield ~2.5%); ex‑dividend date is May 22 and payable June 12 — a shareholder-friendly move that supports income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Company reported record first‑quarter revenue and reaffirmed full‑year guidance, signaling management confidence in the business outlook despite mixed results. This helped anchor investor sentiment. Record Q1 Revenue / Guidance

Company reported record first‑quarter revenue and reaffirmed full‑year guidance, signaling management confidence in the business outlook despite mixed results. This helped anchor investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue rose ~7.9% year‑over‑year to $198.29 million, roughly in line with recent commentary but slightly below some analyst models — growth is solid but not enough to fully offset other concerns. Revenue Details

Revenue rose ~7.9% year‑over‑year to $198.29 million, roughly in line with recent commentary but slightly below some analyst models — growth is solid but not enough to fully offset other concerns. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS of $0.46 missed the consensus of $0.55 (and declined from $0.48 a year ago); revenue of $198.29M missed the $200.94M estimate — the earnings shortfall is the primary near‑term negative catalyst. Earnings Miss

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 3,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $244,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,141.88. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 662 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $52,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,951.08. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,238 shares of the company's stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the company's stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 249.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company's stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,725 shares of the company's stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $944.85 million, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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