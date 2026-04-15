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Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS: USNZY) from a "hold" to a "strong-buy," and the stock rose about 0.7% to open at $1.37 with a market cap near $750.5 million.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.01, beating the consensus of ($0.02) and matching revenue of ~$1.14 billion, but still shows a negative net margin (-12.13%) and modest return on equity (1.98%); analysts expect FY EPS of $0.09.
  • Usiminas is a leading Brazilian integrated steel producer spanning iron ore mining to finished flat steel products, with primary operations in Ipatinga (Minas Gerais) and additional facilities in Cubatão and Santa Cruz.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of USNZY opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.28. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA OTCMKTS: USNZY, widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil's leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

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