UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Shares Down 11.3% - Should You Sell?

UTG Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Get UTG alerts: Sign Up

UTG Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $172.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.30) million for the quarter. UTG had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 48.60%.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UTG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UTG wasn't on the list.

While UTG currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here