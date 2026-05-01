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UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
UTG logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Technical signal: UTG fell below its 200-day moving average of $54.82, trading as low as $48.69 and last at $51.00 on volume of 1,498 shares, suggesting a potential downtrend.
  • Recent results and valuation: The company reported a loss of ($1.32) per share for the quarter with reported revenue of ($0.30) million; market capitalization is $160.14 million, with a reported P/E of 9.41 and a beta of 0.25.
  • Business profile: UTG is an insurance holding company focused on individual life insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky and founded in 1966.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

UTG Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.82 and traded as low as $48.69. UTG shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 1,498 shares.

UTG Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. UTG had a net margin of 48.60% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of ($0.30) million for the quarter.

UTG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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