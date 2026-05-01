UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

UTG Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.82 and traded as low as $48.69. UTG shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 1,498 shares.

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UTG Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. UTG had a net margin of 48.60% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of ($0.30) million for the quarter.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

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