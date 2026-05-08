Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd.

Vaalco Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Vaalco Energy to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

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Vaalco Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.17. Vaalco Energy has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.47). Vaalco Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaalco Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaalco Energy Company Profile

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company's primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

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