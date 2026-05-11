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VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
VAALCO Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded VAALCO Energy to “buy” from its prior stance and raised the price target to GBX 665 from GBX 650.
  • The new target implies about 53.4% upside from the stock’s previous close, signaling analyst confidence in further gains.
  • VAALCO Energy is a Houston-based independent energy company with assets in West Africa, including a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of VAALCO Energy.

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 665 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 650. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price points to a potential upside of 53.40% from the stock's previous close.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 433.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £463.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 423.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 344.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 250.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 486.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region. The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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