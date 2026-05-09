Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44), Zacks reports. Vaalco Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 45.86%.The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.20 million.

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Vaalco Energy Trading Down 6.1%

NYSE:EGY traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,335. The company has a market cap of $599.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Vaalco Energy has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Vaalco Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Vaalco Energy's dividend payout ratio is -62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EGY. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vaalco Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vaalco Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Loop Capital set a $7.30 target price on shares of Vaalco Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vaalco Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Vaalco Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vaalco Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,765 shares of the energy company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaalco Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,892 shares of the energy company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaalco Energy by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the energy company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaalco Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the energy company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaalco Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the energy company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Vaalco Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vaalco Energy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Vaalco reported a Q1 2026 loss of $0.45 per share, far worse than the $0.02 profit analysts expected, and revenue of $62.6 million versus estimates of $78.2 million, signaling weaker-than-expected operating performance. Article Title

Vaalco reported a Q1 2026 loss of $0.45 per share, far worse than the $0.02 profit analysts expected, and revenue of $62.6 million versus estimates of $78.2 million, signaling weaker-than-expected operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed investor focus on its production outlook by providing second-quarter and full-year 2026 operational and financial guidance, which may help shape expectations going forward. Article Title

The company reaffirmed investor focus on its production outlook by providing second-quarter and full-year 2026 operational and financial guidance, which may help shape expectations going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Vaalco declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share, or $0.25 annualized, keeping income investors engaged even as the earnings miss weighs on sentiment. Article Title

About Vaalco Energy

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company's primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

Further Reading

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