Vail Resorts (MTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.06 per share and revenue of $1.2146 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.19). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 7.89%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Vail Resorts's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $133.76 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average is $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research cut Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $161.82.

View Our Latest Report on Vail Resorts

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.85 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $730,317.15. The trade was a 3.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Katz purchased 37,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,942,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 285,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,606,974.72. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $2,119,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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