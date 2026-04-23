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Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Vallourec logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vallourec gapped up pre-market, opening at $5.91 after a $5.57 close and last trading at $5.83 on a volume of 20,884 shares.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.09 on $1.21 billion in revenue, with a ROE of 15.1% and a net margin of 9.4%; market capitalization is $6.86 billion and the PE ratio is 18.3.
  • Technical and balance-sheet metrics show a 50-day MA of $4.90 and 200-day MA of $4.26, with a debt-to-equity of 0.34 and healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.50, current ratio 2.31).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.91. Vallourec shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 20,884 shares trading hands.

Vallourec Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 9.40%.

About Vallourec

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company's product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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