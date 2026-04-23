Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.91. Vallourec shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 20,884 shares trading hands.

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Vallourec Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 9.40%.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company's product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

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