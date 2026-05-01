Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,524 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 4,139 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Vallourec Price Performance

VLOWY stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company's product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

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