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Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Vallourec logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 14.9% to 3,524 shares as of April 15, with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.0 and 0.0% of shares currently short sold.
  • Vallourec reported quarterly EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $1.21 billion, with a return on equity of 15.1% and a net margin of 9.4%.
  • The stock opened at $6.18 (1‑year range $3.26–$6.36), has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a P/E of 19.31, with 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages at $5.08 and $4.34 respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,524 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 4,139 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vallourec Price Performance

VLOWY stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Vallourec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company's product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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