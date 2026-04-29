Valneva (VALN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $51.9340 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

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Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 76.81% and a negative net margin of 67.64%. On average, analysts expect Valneva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valneva Price Performance

NASDAQ VALN opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $476.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.97. Valneva has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $64,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $11.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valneva to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valneva

About Valneva

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva's research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

Further Reading

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