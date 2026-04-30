Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Up 0.5% - What's Next?

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL - Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50.60 and last traded at GBX 50.53. 120,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 863,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.30.

Get Van Elle alerts: Sign Up

Van Elle Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £54.67 million, a P/E ratio of 126.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

Van Elle (LON:VANL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported GBX 1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Van Elle had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Van Elle Holdings plc will post 4.198895 earnings per share for the current year.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings is the UK's largest and most diverse specialist geotechnical engineering contractor. The Company provides a range of ground engineering techniques and services including ground investigation; general and specialist piling, rail geotechnical engineering, modular foundations and ground improvement and stabilisation services. Van Elle operates through three divisions: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Ground Engineering and is focused on three end markets; residential and housing, infrastructure and regional construction across which the Group has completed more than 20,000 projects over the last 35 years. General Piling provides a range of larger piling and ground engineering solutions for open-site construction projects; Specialist Piling provides a range of geotechnical solutions in operationally constrained environments including on-track rail applications; and Ground Engineering Services offers a range of ground investigation and geotechnical services and modular foundation solutions such as Smartfoot®.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Van Elle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Van Elle wasn't on the list.

While Van Elle currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here