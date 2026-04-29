Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.6860) per share and revenue of $55.0430 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.28 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

VNDA stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $411.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 42,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $350,929.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 377,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,511.50. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 42,442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $350,995.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 411,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,112.60. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 314,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,139,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,898 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.90.

View Our Latest Report on VNDA

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda's mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda's flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

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