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Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) logo with background
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Key Points

  • VUS hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$121.17 mid-day and last at C$121.17 on volume of 8,184 shares versus a prior close of C$119.96.
  • The fund's 50-day moving average is C$115.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$116.30, both below the current price, indicating recent upward price momentum.
  • The ETF is CAD-hedged and passively seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index by investing primarily in a U.S.-domiciled Vanguard fund.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$121.17 and last traded at C$121.17, with a volume of 8184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.96.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.30.

About Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF CAD-hedged the ETF is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index CAD-hedged the Index. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing primarily in a U.S. domiciled fund managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc U.S. domiciled Vanguard Fund, that seeks to track the CRSP US Total Market Index.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Right Now?

Before you consider Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) wasn't on the list.

While Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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