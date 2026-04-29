Vasta Platform (VSTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0396 per share and revenue of $86.1110 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

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Vasta Platform Price Performance

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $392.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.29. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $5.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Vasta Platform from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vasta Platform

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vasta Platform stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA - Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,378,562 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 220,161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.72% of Vasta Platform worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform, Inc NASDAQ: VSTA is a technology company specializing in cloud-based talent acquisition solutions for the staffing and recruiting industry. The company's origins trace back to The SysLogic Group, founded in 1980 to deliver workforce management and software services. In January 2023, its recruiting software division was rebranded as Vasta Platform, marking a strategic focus on AI-driven hiring and workforce optimization.

At the core of Vasta's offering is an integrated software suite designed to streamline the entire recruiting lifecycle.

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