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VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
VAT Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • VAT Group (VACNY) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $75.76 (last $74.46) during mid-day with 3,226 shares changing hands and the stock up about 3.7%.
  • Analysts are mixed but generally positive — MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 3 Hold), with recent notable moves including upgrades from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and a downgrade from Jefferies.
  • VAT Group is a Switzerland-based global supplier of high-precision vacuum valves and related subsystems used in semiconductor fabrication, flat-panel displays and scientific research.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

VAT Group AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.76 and last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 3226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VACNY. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VAT Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VAT Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded VAT Group to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of VAT Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on VACNY

VAT Group Stock Up 3.7%

The business's fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89.

About VAT Group

(Get Free Report)

VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision vacuum valves and related flow-control solutions for advanced technology industries. Its core products include gate valves, angle valves, slit valves and vacuum components designed to maintain ultra-high vacuum environments essential to semiconductor fabrication, flat-panel display manufacturing, scientific research and other industrial vacuum applications. In addition to standard product lines, VAT offers customized valve assemblies and integrated subsystems that address the stringent purity and reliability requirements of modern production processes.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Haag, Switzerland, VAT Group has grown into a global supplier serving customers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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