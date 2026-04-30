VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

VAT Group AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.76 and last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 3226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.32.

Get VAT Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VACNY. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VAT Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VAT Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded VAT Group to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of VAT Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on VACNY

VAT Group Stock Up 3.7%

The business's fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision vacuum valves and related flow-control solutions for advanced technology industries. Its core products include gate valves, angle valves, slit valves and vacuum components designed to maintain ultra-high vacuum environments essential to semiconductor fabrication, flat-panel display manufacturing, scientific research and other industrial vacuum applications. In addition to standard product lines, VAT offers customized valve assemblies and integrated subsystems that address the stringent purity and reliability requirements of modern production processes.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Haag, Switzerland, VAT Group has grown into a global supplier serving customers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VAT Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VAT Group wasn't on the list.

While VAT Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here