VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

VAT Group AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.91 and last traded at $71.91, with a volume of 303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VAT Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded VAT Group to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VACNY

VAT Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision vacuum valves and related flow-control solutions for advanced technology industries. Its core products include gate valves, angle valves, slit valves and vacuum components designed to maintain ultra-high vacuum environments essential to semiconductor fabrication, flat-panel display manufacturing, scientific research and other industrial vacuum applications. In addition to standard product lines, VAT offers customized valve assemblies and integrated subsystems that address the stringent purity and reliability requirements of modern production processes.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Haag, Switzerland, VAT Group has grown into a global supplier serving customers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

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